Sammy Awuku meets Commonwealth’s Business arm Lord Marland

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: Fred Dzakpata, Contributor

Mr. Samuel Awuku, Director–General of the National Lottery Authority recently welcomed a Commonwealth delegation led by the former UK Minister for Trade and Business, and current Chairman of the Commonwealth’s Business arm, The Right Honourable Lord Marland of Odstock.



Welcoming Lord Marland and the Commonwealth’s Head of Mission to Ghana, Mr. John Apea and Country Director Ben Cobblah, to the Headquarters of the National Lottery Authority in Accra, the Director- General spoke of his pleasure in receiving the Chair of the Commonwealth’s Official business organisation, created by 56 Heads of Government to promote trade, investment, development and prosperity across the Commonwealth’s 2.5 billion citizens.



“We at NLA share the same vision and ethos as the Commonwealth. Our core is and has always been to generate revenue and create millionaires in order to promote national development and prosperity in Ghana”.



He continued, “last year alone, Ninety - Two (92) Billion dollars from global lottery proceeds were channelled to good causes in countries which include Commonwealth ones. We are keen to work with the Commonwealth to ensure real and tangible impact.”



On his part, the Right Honourable Lord Marland thanked the Director-General and his staff for the warm welcome accorded him.



“When I first asked about you, I was told that you are hardworking and forward-thinking gentleman who has done a great many works for the NLA and country”. To this end, I am officially inviting you in your capacity as NLA Director – general to sit on our Council made up of Heads of prominent groups such as: the City of London, Dangote Group, Standard Chartered, Afreximbank, British petroleum, the Royal Mail and British International Investments, to name a few.”



He added: “With the Combined GDP of Commonwealth countries hitting close to $15 trillion US dollars last year and estimated to reach 19.5 trillion by 2027, my role as the Chairman of an organisation mandated by Commonwealth Heads of State, is to ensure that the private sector and public sector work harmoniously to increase trade and investment amongst themselves and increase GDPs across board”.



While in Ghana, Lord Marland, co-chaired an advisory board meeting of Commonwealth strategic partners in Ghana and also took the opportunity to meet senior business leaders at private events across Accra.