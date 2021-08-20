General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The wife of Ghana’s Vice President, Samira Bawumia, turns 41 today, Friday, August 20, 2021.



Her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took to Facebook to wish her well.



He extolled her qualities and attitude especially towards the underprivileged.



He posted: “Happy birthday to my dear wife Samira. You have been a rock for me and you continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged.



“The kindness of your heart shines through even brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling.



“I love you”.



Mrs. Bawumia is an Ambassador for the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and joins the late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Academy Award-winning actor Julia Roberts, and Grammy-nominated musician Rocky Dawuni to work with the Alliance and its partners to raise awareness of household air pollution and encourage broader adoption of clean cooking solutions in developing countries in a bid to create cleaner environments and eradicate deaths caused by pollution from the burning of solid fuels for cooking.



In 2019 she was acknowledged as the first of seven individuals honored by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll) in conjunction with Ashden. This was in recognition of her efforts towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 which is to ensure access to modern reliable, renewable and affordable energy for all by 2030.



Mrs. Bawumia is also the founder and CEO of the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), described as a not-for-profit organization established with the purpose of empowering the underprivileged in Ghana through diverse social intervention projects to improve lives.



Last year, she launched a creative writing competition under the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), dubbed ‘Samira Bawumia Literature Prize’ to support the development of a thriving literary space in Ghana, and to serve as a launchpad for aspiring Ghanaian writers to share their stories with the world.









