Samira Bawumia visits Book Aid Int'l in London

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Samira Buwumia has visited the office of Book Aid International in London, United Kingdom.



The wife of Ghana's Vice-President visited the Library Development Charity on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.



She was hosted by the Chief Executive Officer of the company and both discussed their shared interests in promoting literacy amongst children.



Book Aid is the UK's top Book and Library Development charity.



It has supported several non-profit organisations and public libraries with books across the world including Ghana.