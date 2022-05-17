Samira Bawumia receives humanitarian awards in US

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Atlanta City Council and Macon-Bibb County in the United States of America, have recognised Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, for her efforts in contributing to humanity.



According to a proclamation in effect of the recognition of the wife of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Atlanta City Council said “the membership of the Atalanta City Council on behalf of the citizens of Atlanta do hereby recognize Her Excellency Mrs. Samira Bawumia on this 14th day of May 2022 for her tireless work on the many issues that impact families across the globe.”



Mrs. Samira Bawumia is an advocate of women’s rights and economic empowerment, gender equity, entrepreneurial development, women and children’s health, as well as education and is known for her goodwill through her philanthropic organization, the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) she has initiated critical and timely interventions in areas of health, education, and women’s empowerment.



The wife of the Vice President, also through her (SEHP) instituted Shea Empowerment Initiative, a women’s economic empowerment project that has trained 1,200 women on quality sheanut picking, shea kernel production and preservation and she also strives to empower women economically through the SEHP Skills and Entrepreneurial Development initiative.



This has trained about 3,300 women in various vocations and skills.