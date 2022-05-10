Samira Bawumia, other African CEOs to speak at African Women Summit in Kigali

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia is slated to speak at the third edition of the African Women Summit (AWS) at the Marriot Hotel in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.



Scheduled for the Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13, this year’s event is themed, “Examining the Critical Roles Women Play as Agents of Peace and Sustainable Development”.



Mrs. Bawumia will speak alongside Emmaline Datey, C.E.O of Impact Concept and Solutions Africa Limited (ICS Africa Ltd), Naike Moshi, Director of CVPeople Tanzania and founder & CEO of Women in Management Africa (WIMA); Olatunji Bukola, CEO at Farmers Smart Global Ltd and Famerc Smart Venture, Ghana;

Dr. Antonel Olckers, CEO of DNAbiotec (Pty) Ltd and Thea Weeks, Guest Lecturer, Facilitator and motivational speaker.



The annual event brings together women in politics, wives of presidents in Africa, Visionaries and global experts from different fields of human endeavor in order to share their stories, brainstorm on ideas and launch initiatives targeted at creating sustainable peace and development in Africa.



The summit creates an environment where women have equal opportunities and platform to participate, engage and influence policies across all levels without intimidation, hindrance and fear.



The official website noted the following as the objective for the event: To foster collaborations and partnerships by women groups towards influencing diverse social actions and making their voices count; to harness the experiences of women across all sectors for positive change; to increase women's participation in decision making; promoting peace and justice by enhancing the capacity of women-led initiatives; and to recognize and scale the efforts of African women innovations in solving developmental issues in Africa.



The event is expected to be attended by over 200 onsite and 1000 online women from over 40 African countries.



Previous speakers include, Her Excellency, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor - the Vice President of Liberia; Her Excellency, Aisha Mohammadu Buhari - the Wife of the President of Nigeria and Hon. Dr. Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay - Deputy Speaker ECOWAS Parliament.



Nigerian billionaire business moguls, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group/Dangote Foundation, and Liberia's Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor, were among distinguished Africans honored at the African Women Summit 2021 organized by the Coalition of Women in Africa for Peace and Development (COWAP).