Samira Bawumia in Geneva for WHO’s meeting on Health and Energy

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The World Health Organization (WHO) has formed a global coalition on health and energy, which will leverage its clout for advocacy on use of clean unharmful, cookstoves and clean energy by health care providers.



Among the high level personalities selected by the world body is Mrs Samira Bawumia, Ghana's Second Lady. Her campaigns to that effect had resonance with the WHO and partners, hence she is one of the two health and energy champions who made it to the WHO list of 24. The others are 12 Health and Energy Ministers and 14 Heads of International Organizations.



By and large, the coalition which also has Ghana's Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh as member, will act to draw attention and focus to use of cleaner energy in homes and hospitals and clinics. What these mean is that, households and medical institutions must aim at avoiding unclean energy sources. Renewable energy such as solar, wind and nuclear power are recommended, as the world embarks on a reduction of fossil fuels, especially where they bear directly on humans and provision of health care.



*Your continuing participation will be instrumental to the success of the meeting" stated the Director General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his letter to Ghana's Second Lady.



The WHO coalition on health and energy hold their meetings in Geneva, Switzerland. Members in the latest meeting are expected to line concrete action plans toward clean energy use in households and hospitals. This will form the basis of a master plan of the World Health Organization.



The Coalition on Health and Energy was convened by the Director General of the WHO in 2019, to promote cooperation between the two sectors, increase political momentum, spur investment, mobilize public support and driving practical solutions for the issues emanating from theme.



Access to clean, modern, reliable and affordable energy is critical for development and contributes directly to good human health. It is estimated that around 3 billion people globally are exposed to polluting energy sources such as coal, organic waste, charcoal and other woods. Household air pollution resulting from inefficient use of clean energy sources and technologies are responsible for 3.8 million deaths and 146 million disabilities annually.



In health care delivery, it is estimated that 1 billion people globally engage health facilities without any electricity, especially in rural communities. Electricity is critical for the refrigeration of vaccines and preservation of biological samples, and for operation of critical medical devices. Goal 7 of UN Sustainable Development Goals seeks to achieve by 2030, an increase in the use of renewable energy sources in the energy mix, to double the global rate of improvement in the efficient use of energy, among others.