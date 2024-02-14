Samira Bawumia celebrates 20th wedding anniversary with Vice President Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

In a heartfelt message, Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, has celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The couple's milestone anniversary coincides with Valentine's Day, adding an extra layer of significance to their special day.



"Happy 20th wedding anniversary, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Thanking God for our journey so far. Happy Valentine's Day, my love," Samira Bawumia wrote on her Facebook page, expressing gratitude for the years they have spent together.



The post has garnered attention and well-wishes from friends, family, and followers, with many congratulating the couple on reaching such a significant milestone in their marriage.



