Samia Nkrumah honoured by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Regional News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: Contributor, Daniel Kaku

Daughter of Ghana’s first President Samia Yaba Nkrumah has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Prize by the Millennium Excellence Foundation by its life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The daughter of the former president was awarded for her immense contribution towards Ghana’s positive image as well as community development.



The awards ceremony that brought a number of Ghanaian luminaries together at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Other dignitaries that were present during the occasion are the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Opare, National Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, and Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for West Africa.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Samia Yaba Nkrumah said the award would encourage her to work harder to empower women and others.



"This encourages me to work harder and do more for our people particularly our women and children", she said.



She took the opportunity to thank the organizers of the award especially Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the honour.



Samia Yaba Nkrumah urged the government to empower women in this country to be financially independent.



By dedicating her award to residents of Jomoro, Samia Yaba Nkrumah seized the opportunity to donate 30 bags of rice to the Muslim Community in the area.



Speaking to some residents of Jomoro Constituency, they said Samia Yaba Nkrumah deserves the honour and thanked the organizers for recognizing their former MP (Samia Yaba Nkrumah).



"She’s a good and caring woman who always thinks about the people’s welfare. For who else will keep supporting community projects right after an election they didn’t win", Evans Ebiah from Half Assini said



He explained: "From Newtown to Elubo, Samenye to Tikobo 2, Kengen to Atwebanso, you can see the projects Samia and her team are undertaking in those communities. In addition, the former MP’s office has extended support to many needy students, farmers, and traders".