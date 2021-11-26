Samia Nkrumah doesn’t attend meetings – Jantuah

Politics of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Since losing her seat as the Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Samia Nkrumah has refused to participate in any meeting at the behest of the current executives of the CPP.



Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary of the CPP, made this revelation on Accra 100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Appiah Kubi on Thursday, 25 November 2021.



Speaking on how the party is charting a new course to rally the support of the electorate, Ms Jantuah bemoaned that Kwame Nkrumah’s daughter, after losing power, has never attended any party to strategise for the development of the CPP.



“We call her for a meeting and she never turns up; it is worrying but as a party, we are still talking to her,” Ms Jantuah noted.



She was quick to add that Ms Nkrumah was an adult and she knows what she is doing.



“As a party, we are still talking to her in spite of her claim that she is resting from politics,” Ms Jantuah stressed.



Samia Nkrumah, the daughter of the first president of Ghana, was elected on the ticket of the CPP in 2008 as a Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region.



She was further elected as the first woman chairperson of the CPP on 10 September 2011.