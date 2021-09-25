Samia Nkrumah builds classroom block in honour of her father

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Daughter of the first President of Ghana, Madam Samia Yaaba Nkrumah, has commissioned a three-unit classroom block for the Tikobo Number Two Catholic Basic School, in the Jomoro Municipality in honour of her father's centenary celebration.



The structure is also aimed at creating a conducive teaching and learning environment for both pupils and staff in the quest for good quality education delivery.



Handing over the classroom block to the management of the school, Ms Yaba Nkrumah who became the MP for the area from 2013 to 2017, said she built and commissioned the classroom block as part of the centenary celebrations of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



She used the occasion to charge the gathering to emulate the good deeds of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



According to her, "because of Osagyefo Dr. Nkrumah's good deeds, every year people all over the world celebrate his birthday, so if you want your legacy to live on then do good for the people around you".



Ms Yaaba Nkrumah thanked the Chiefs, staff and residents of the community for supporting the construction and completing the project on time.



She also thanked the contractor for working hard to complete the structure to meet her father's 112th birthday celebration.



She urged management of the school to maintain the facility to last longer and advised the school children to take their studies seriously, to become great personalities like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana one day.



The former MP took the opportunity to pledge her commitment to continue to support the school and the community any time the need arose.



"Let me assure you, this is not the last thing we are going to do for the school, because now that we have started, we will always be with you, we will continue to help in small ways and big ways, we will always be with the people of Tikobo number Two, we will continue to help you," she said.



She called on the residents to always rally behind her and pray for her to get resources to support the community.



The Headmistress of Tikobo Number Two Catholic Basic School, Mrs. Felicia Archer thanked Ms Yaaba Nkrumah for the kind gesture.



She said the new building would reduce the congestion in the school and appealed to her to provide the school with furniture.



The Headmistress pledged her commitment to maintain the new facility to last longer to achieve its intended purpose.



Nana Avo-Nwiah V, the Chief of Tikobo Number Two, thanked Ms Yaaba Nkrumah for supporting the school with such a beautiful classroom block.



He disclosed that Ms Yaaba Nkrumah recently supported the community with 50 bags of cement to build a health facility for the community.



"May Almighty God bless Samia Yaaba Nkrumah for always thinking about Tikobo Number Two Community, and let me disclose that our health facility that we are building, Samia has supported us with 50 bags of cement and we are most grateful," he stated.



Nana Avo-Nwiah V appealed to the former MP to continue to help the community.



Speaking on the side-lines, some of the students thanked the former MP for the gesture, adding that the new facility would encourage them to learn hard to become like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in future.