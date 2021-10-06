Sam Pyne will settle KMA debt - Nana Akomea Assures

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Director of STC, Nana Akomea, has called for maximum support for the new Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi, Samuel Kwabena Pyne.



Sam Pyne was given a landslide victory during voting by government appointees and Assembly members in the Kumasi metropolis Tuesday afternoon, polling fifty-five (55) 'Yes' votes out of 58.



He has been approved thereby making him the newly-appointed KMA Boss.



However, before his approval, the Assembly members had threatened to reject his nomination over issues affecting the Assembly.



In four years, the KMA is said to owe its contractors and business allies over ¢50 million, a situation that has forced the Assembly to rely on common funds for payment for the past two years.



In an interview on Asempa FM, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Stephen Ofori, stated the Assembly’s indebtedness has negatively impacted Kumasi's development, hence threatening the members won't accept Sam Pyne if government fails to clear the debt.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Akomea was optimistic of Mr. Pyne's hard work and commitment to develop the Kumasi metropolis.



He believed, with Sam Pyne as the KMA Chief Executive, the Assembly's debt will be remitted.



He urged the members and people in Kumasi to fully rally behind him saying, "they should look at Sam Pyne's work for the party and Kumasi. They should support him . . . they should rally behind Sam Pyne . . . as MCE look at how that arrears will be remitted".







