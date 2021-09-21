Sam Pyne speaks about Mayor nomination, says he was actually expecting it

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Samuel Payne has said though his nomination by President Nana Akufo-Addo as the next Mayor of the city of Kumasi is welcoming, he was not surprised by the news.



If confirmed by assembly members, the professional teacher who has for the past 12 years served as the party’s scribe in its stronghold would replace Osei Assibey Antwi, who takes up a new portfolio as the Executive Secretary of the National Service Scheme (NSS) after serving as Kumasi Mayor from 2017.



Per our checks, at least four names went before the President for consideration and Sam Payne, whose only consolation from the overwhelming victory of 2016 was a member of the Kumasi Abattoir Company Ltd (Mayanka) Governing Board, caught his eyes; perhaps to reward him for his sterling service to the party over the years.



Speaking in an interview with Yaw Nimako on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com today, Sam Payne indicated that he has gathered the expertise to excel in local governance and by his sheer service to the party for such a long time, manning the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly would not be a headache.



He pledged to do the job to his utmost best if he is confirmed by members of the KMA.



“I was not surprised that my name was mentioned as the next KMA boss, because I know my expertise in local governance and my vast experience as the secretary over 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region puts me in pole position; however, if I was not mentioned, that would not have been the end of the world. I thank the President and everyone who ensured that I was nominated”. He revealed.



Sam Payne added that he has begun consulting the assembly members and other stakeholders to ensure his confirmation goes on smoothly.