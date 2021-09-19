Sam Pyne nominated as Kumasi Mayor

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sam Pyne has been nominated as the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive



• Sam Pyne is the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party



• He will replace Osei Assibey-Antwi who was appointed in 2017 when approved



The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Sam Pyne, has been nominated as the new Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE)



The outspoken politician will be replacing Osei Assibey-Antwi who was appointed in 2017.



Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra mayor, has also been replaced with Elizabeth Sackey who is the former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police has cautioned Ghanaians against unlawful protest following the release of the full list of the nominees.



They urged Ghanaians to desist from the planned protest or face the law.





Below is the full list of the nominated MMDCEs



