Sam Pyne decorates Mayor of Dallas in a bid to foster sister-city-relations in USA

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

The Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne has decorated Eric Johnson, Mayor of Dallas in the United States of America (USA) at the ‘City Hall of Dallas’, as part of the primary cultural exchange between Kumasi and Dallas and to foster sister-city-relations between the two Metropolis.



Mr. Pyne is in the U.S.A to seek assistance in the exploration of new ways and technologies to improve his sanitation agenda in the Kumasi Metropolis.



In a meeting with the Mayor of Dallas after extensive deliberations, Hon. Sam Pyne chanced on the opportunity to advance the country’s tourism drive by decorating Mayor Johnson with Ghanaian symbols and designs.



He presented a document magazine detailing the history, progress and vision of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to Mr. Johnson.



The Mayor of Dallas was extremely excited about Hon's gesture and physical presence. Sam Pyne and has promised to facilitate a quick establishment of the relationship between the two cities to foster developments and cultural-exchange programs.



Expressing his gratitude, the Mayor of Dallas presented a gift of various items produced in Dallas to the KMA Chief Executive as a token of the new friendship between the cities.



Mayor Johnson in showing his commitment to fostering the bound between Dallas City and the Kumasi Metropolis has arranged a series of meetings between the KMA Boss and the various heads of departments of the Dallas Metropolis to deliberate and offer assistance to the KMA’s sanitation drive.



Since becoming the KMA Chief Executive, Hon. Sam Pyne has aimed at creating wealth from waste whilst ridding the Kumasi city of filth.



Mayor Pyne has led several clean-up exercises in the Metropolis and has embarked on mass education in the Kumasi Metropolis on the need to ensure a sanitized environment.



The KMA as part of efforts to ensure a clean environment in the Kumasi Metropolis is securing four composting plants and two recycling plants, which will be used to significantly address the issue of sanitation.



Hon. Sam Pyne has expressed to the media that he is optimistic the Assembly would be able to drastically improve sanitation in the metropolis as a result of the partnerships it has formed with international organizations, sister cities and the European Union.



