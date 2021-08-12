Sam Pyne blasts UTAG for disobeying court injunction

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The ruling NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne, has slammed UTAG over their defiance against the injunction by an Accra High Court to compel them to cancel their strike.



The National Labour Commission has secured an injunction to stop UTAG from continuing their industrial action but the Teachers Association has refused to comply with the injunction.



According to UTAG President, Charles Marfo, the Association has instructed its lawyers to take up the matter.



"We were almost reaching a consensus until the government's court issue arose. Now, a whole new ballgame has started because we're also asking our lawyers to go to court . . . We were getting there. We were pushing; now this argument I'm making is lost," he said.



To Sam Pyne, UTAG, not obeying the court ruling, is setting a bad example.



According to him, "every legal defiance isn't positive. We must respect the rulings and verdicts of courts".



"If those who are intellectuals do something like this, what example are they leaving for those who resort to violence?'', he questioned.



