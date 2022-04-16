Sam Okudzeto mounts spirited defence for under-fire Kan-Dapaah

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of State has mounted a spirited defence for National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, who has come under fire following some comments he made about the judiciary.



The knives have been out on Albert Kan-Dapaah after he made a statement that some members of the New Patriotic Party deem as an attack on the judiciary and a departure from the party’s stance.



Speaking at a forum on a national security strategy for judges of the superior courts, Kan-Dapaah warned about the possible repercussions on the country should judges be seen to be doing the bidding of the government.



“Injustice occasioned as a result of the absence of an effective justice delivery system or delayed justice or biased justice is certainly a threat to national security.



“Indeed, when injustice abounds, particularly in situations where the bench, which is considered the final arbiter of disputes, is deemed biased, citizens tend to take the law into their own hands most times without recourse to the established systems of justice delivery,” the minister said.



He added, “If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need.”



The government appointee's comments attracted an official release from the legal committee of the NPP in which they dismissed the notion they believe he sought to create.



But speaking on Asaase Radio, Sam Okudzeto defended that Kan-Dapaah spoke within a context and that commentaries and reactions to his statement have not been situated within the right context.



According to him, critics of the National Security Minister must pay critical attention to the audio in circulation before commenting on the issue.



“I think it’s quite clear [that he has been misinterpreted] listening to the audio as I have done now. To tell you the truth, not all of us have time now and the patience to programmes like this and listen to it.



“But the job he’s doing is very sensitive and that is the reason why it is important for all of us who claim to be intellectuals to take our time and listen carefully to what the man has said before we jump holding his throat.”



