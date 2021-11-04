Sam Okudzeto engaged in ‘professional misconduct’ by his ‘jokers’ comment – Dafeamekpor

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

• MPs Sosu and Dafeamekpor are set to file legal education reform Bill



• But a former Bar President Sam Okudzeto has described them as 'jokers'



• Dafeamekpor avers that Okudzeto engaged in 'unprofessional conduct'



A former Ghana Bar Association president, Sam Okudzeto, has cause to describe two of his juniors at the bar as ‘jokers’ for initiating a Private Members’ Bill seeking reforms to legal education in the country.



Okudzeto who is also a member of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, GLC, the body whose composition the Bill is targeting also warned the two colleagues who are both serving Members of Parliament not to misbehave after questioning their understanding of the law they are seeking to amend.



The two MPs are Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor of South Dayi and Francis-Xavier Sosu of Madina. The former has been responding to the comments of Sam Okudzeto in an interview with Accra-based Joy News Channel.



Dafeamekpor, the former GBA president by virtue of referring to them as ‘jokers’ for doing their work as lawmakers and lawyers for that matter had actually engaged in professional misconduct.



“For a lawyer to say a fellow lawyer doesn’t understand law amounts to professional misconduct at the bar. The person who taught me ethics and advocacy in the law school is calling another lawyer that he doesn’t understand law,” Dafeamekpor said.







He observed that the actions of the GLC Disciplinary Board member was clearly a tactic to intimidate him and Sosu but that they will not be cowed and will soldier on in their fight for needed reforms in the legal education ecosystem.



“It is a tactic to intimidate myself and Sosu (because) they think we are young boys, we are small boys, that’s the comments they’re passing but we are in parliament and we will do what we have to do, we will do what we know best in parliament”



Okudzeto had earlier in the day stated on Accra-based Asaase Radio that the two risked getting into trouble if they continued on their path of challenging already established statutes.



“They have problems, I think they should just go and keep quiet because there can be more troubles than they realised in the fact that we are concerned. If you misbehave, we will deal with you in accordance with the rules and laws that have been laid down,” Asaaseradio.com quoted.