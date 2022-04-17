Sam Korankye Ankrah prays for Dag Heward-Mills after son's demise

General News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills loses son



David Heward-Mills mourned



Sam Korankye Ankrah commiserates with bereaved family



The Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah has sent out a message of condolence to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family following the demise of Dr David Heward-Mills.



The first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills was reported dead on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness. He reportedly died in the United State at age 31.



“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.



“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.”



“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” a communication to church members read.



In a social media post, Sunday, Rev. Korankye Ankrah described the development as heartbreaking. He prayed for his colleague and prophesied over his life.



The tweet read: “This news about Dr. David Heward-Mills is heartbreaking, especially for my friend Bishop Dag and his wife Adelaide. My wife, children and our entire church extend our sincere condolences to the family and the entire UD-OLGC (Lighthouse) family.



“We pray for Grace and fortitude in this difficult moment. God will heal. God will restore. The next phase of your life and ministry will be greater than before. The body of Christ stands with you, my brother.”



