Sam Jonah revolutionized Ashanti Goldfields – Kweku Awotwi

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

• Kweku Awotwi says Sam Jonah challenged the status quo at AGC



• He said he empowered the local workforce



• Awotwi added that Jonah was resourceful, goal-oriented and resolute





Kweku Awotwi, Board Chairman, United Bank for Africa, has described Sam Jonah’s time at the Ashanti Goldfields Company (AGC), as a time of revolution where the business giant challenged the status quo and broke the race barrier that existed.



He added that Jonah’s time at AGC was full empowerment to the local workforce which really changed the face of AGC.



“Sam came to Ashanti and broke the barriers that existed between the foreigners and the locals. He really empowered our local workforce; he provided training and sent them out and really changed the face of Ashanti in a way that had never been done before,” Awortwi told Joy News in a report observed by GhanaWeb.



Kweku Awotwi, who served as the leader for the firm’s Business Development and Strategy team further described Sam Jonah, KBE, as someone who possesses dynamic and exceptional leadership skills.



Awotwi added that Jonah was resourceful, goal-oriented, and resolute when he was Executive President.



“Sam was that kind of person, who delegated a great deal, entrusted a great deal and was sure that his lieutenants would deliver,” Awotwi said.



“Overall, Sam tended to be a fairly optimistic person. He tended his humour in difficult situations. I would say, one of his important traits was that he believed in his team, he believed in his management.



He believed that we could work our way through issues and I think that was very important in terms of getting things done. He was loyal to us as his management team and we were loyal to him.”



