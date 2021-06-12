Sam Jonah can’t distract 'focused' Akufo-Addo, Frema Opare - Hajia Adiza

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Hajia Adiza, the President of the National Kayayei Association, has descended heavily on businessman Sam Jonah over his recent outburst on the culture of silence.



According to her, Sir Sam Jonah, has lost touch with the reality let alone criticize the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Hajia Adiza threw these salvoes in a viral video trending on social media.



She further stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo and Chief of Staff Frema Opare as well as Dr. Bawumia are more focused on developing Ghana and they can’t be distracted by Sam Jonah in any way.



Hajia Adiza said after years of gold mining in Obuasi led by Sam Jonah, those mining communities did not see any meaningful development during the Rawlings regime when Sam Jonah and his investors were digging for Ghana’s gold.



“Ghana has not benefitted from any development from Sam Jonah so he should keep quiet. Somebody ask Sam Jonah, where is our Gold? He went to live to in South Africa for so many years and had no idea how Ghana was developed,” Hajia Adiza fired.



"He wants attention from President Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia and Frema Opare but I want him to know that they are focused. They won't be distracted by his outbursts".



