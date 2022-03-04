Sam George uses Akufo-Addo’s US$1-GH¢1 video to question his anxiety over the cedi

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Sam George slams Akufo-Addo over cedi depreciation



Akufo-Addo admits being upset and anxious about the cedi



Cedi suffering depreciation against the US dollar



Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has critiqued the President by reviving a video of then opposition candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, slamming the then government’s handling of the currency in particular and the economy in general.



Akufo-Addo on a campaign platform is heard slating the then government – Mills/Mahama – and stating his lofty plans for the Ghana cedi.



He is heard saying in part: “US$1 to GH¢1, in the times of Mills and Mahama, GH¢2 to US$1. If I was them, I will say to the people of Ghana, we are sorry for the poor work that we have done, we are going to go and think about ourselves.”



He goes on to accuse them of corruption and hence their determination to stay in office, “are we going to allow that to happen?”



He touts his running mate Mahamudu Bawumia, who he said was one of the people who ensured a strong cedi under the Kufuor government, hence the reason he brought him on board.



“We will work on the cedi and create again a strong cedi that will be able to allow us to develop our economy,” he stressed.



Sam George in his captioning of the video clip referred to recent comments by Akufo-Addo that he was anxious about the performance of the cedi and that it greatly worried him.



“Herh! This was what our President said and promised. Today he says the hopelessness of the cedi has left him anxious. Did we vote for him to be emotional with the currency depreciation? Tweeeeeaaaa. Cheers oh!” his post read.



In recent comments about the performance of the cedi, the President said: “I’m aware of the anxiety there is in business circles and throughout the population about the recent depreciation of the Cedi. I’m extremely upset and anxious about it too.



“But I want to assure you that all efforts are being made to arrest the decline and restore the Cedi to stability in order to improve the competitiveness of Ghanaian industry, and I think very soon you will see some results,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.



