General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George tops Twitter trends after BBC interview

• Ningo Prampram MP granted an interview to the BBC on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

• His responses in the interview have scored high marks by social media users

•Parliament has commenced debate on the Bill

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey Goerge, has topped Twitter trends after his interview with Claire McDonald, the host of BBC’s Newsday program.

Sam George has been in both the international and local news for spearheading a private bill that seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ in the country.

He has been praised for articulating his position soundly with well-researched information on the topic, while some users also criticized CNN’s Larry Madowo for not preparing effectively for the interview.

But after his recent interview on BBC’s Newday Programme, Sam George has topped Twitter trends for his debate on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament.

Social media users have described him as intelligent while others continue to share a quote used during his interview

“Don’t read just one part of the Bible. God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve – Sam George jabs BBC," reporter Joel Eshun posted

Asikafo Business tweeted "God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve" Sam George Handshake.

Another user by name, Sweetie Baiden also wrote "Honestly the intelligence Brain of @samgeorgegh continues to baffle me. He is literally the Einstein of Politics."

"Sam George is a freaking genius and nobody can sleep on him. Nobody!” Sweetie Baiden posted.

Background on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country. The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.

The Speaker has received a number of memorandum which are either against the bill or for the bill.

They include religious leaders from both the Christian and Islamic backgrounds.

Debate on the bill has commenced following the resumption of parliament on October 26, 2021.

