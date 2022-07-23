Sam George takes on Oppong-Nkrumah over Kpebu 'attack'

Politics of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Akufo-Addo has failed in the fight against corruption, Legal luminary



Your comment is without factual basis, Information Minister



Was using 'papano' in parliament factual and fair? Sam George asks Oppong-Nkrumah



Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has jumped to the defence of private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, who described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a criminal syndicate member.



The private legal luminary while speaking on Joynews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 23, 2022, accused President Akufo-Addo of being an ‘abysmal failure’ as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.



His comment came on the back of the recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in reaction to Martin Kpebu's claim that the president is part of a criminal syndicate described it as unprofessional and shameful.



He added that the accusation was without any factual basis and Ghanaians must be responsible for their speech even though the country upholds freedom of speech and association.





It is shameful and totally unprofessional to hear lawyer Kpebu without any factual basis, accuse the President of the Republic of being a member of a criminal syndicate. Even more worrying is the fact that a media house which is to be respected, — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) July 23, 2022

Dear @konkrumah, when you used Papano in your debate in Parliament, was that factual and fair? Was there an iota of truth in it? Let's denounce vile politics by all means but that should not stop us from speaking truth to those in power. Sure you agree my Brother. Cheers. ???? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) July 23, 2022