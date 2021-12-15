Sam George supports govt’s compulsory COVID-19 vaccination

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Sam Nartey George, MP, Ningo Prampram, has defended the government’s decision to compulsorily vaccinate persons entering the country without proof of vaccination.



According to him, the government’s decision is a good step and should be seen as a public health policy rather than an infringement of rights.



The Ghana Health Service on Thursday, December 9, made some modifications to its protocols regarding foreign travel through the Kotoka International Airport.



Accordingly, all persons 18-years-old and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine.



All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside of the country and intend to return within 14 days from midnight December 12, 2021, are exempted. However, they will be vaccinated on arrival at the airport in Ghana.



The move has received public backlash from some prominent personalities including the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who argues that the directive infringes on human rights.



Reacting to the directive on his Twitter timeline, Sam George in a series of tweets argued that, those who disagree with this directive should be complaining about the mandatory yellow fever card, which has become a requirement for travel.



He stated further, the directive by the government and the Ghana Health Service should be vigorously implemented because public health considerations supersede personal liberties.



“Compulsory vaccination upon entry to the Republic? Infringement of rights or public health policy? This is sound public health policy and a very good step by govt. I support it and hope it is implemented vigorously. Public health considerations supersede personal liberties.



“On d vaccines, it is compulsory for all unvaccinated persons seeking to enter Ghana or attend mass public events. Why are people not complaining about the yellow card mandate? If you stay in your house, nobody would ask you for a vaccine card. Public health and safety trumps all,” he said.



Sam George referencing Section 22 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851, further asserted that the government is clothed with the power to compulsory vaccinate people in the interest of public health.



He noted that, “As a Member of Parliament, I am guided in my public positions on issues by the 1992 Constitution, Parliament's Standing Orders and Acts of Parliament. Section 22 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 is absolutely clear. The State can mandate vaccination when required.”



"Do you know what was in the vaccines you got as an infant? People can die from taking almost all medication depending on peculiar situations. I am vaccinated, not because I believe anything govt says but because I trust the pharmacies that make the vaccines our kids still take," Sam Nartey George stressed.



