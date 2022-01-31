Sam George speaks about how Gabby Otchere-Darko pushed him to read law

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George pained by words of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko



Gabby questions Sam George’s knowledge of law



Sam George applies to read law after encounter with Gabby Otchere-Darko



Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has disclosed circumstances that led to his decision to pursue a course in law.



According to him, he joined a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show a few years ago when the latter questioned his knowledge of the law.



This came to light when the legislator spoke to Hitz FM, reports adomonline.com.



He added that while using a portion of the law to buttress a point, Gabby made him feel ill-qualified to speak about law, forcing him to immediately decide to get an education in law so as to avoid any such instances again in the future.



“In 2010 I was on Good Morning Ghana with Gabby. He said something that really pained me and I am grateful he did. I was quoting the law on the show and I knew what I said was right and sensible but Gabby waited until the last hour to say I am not a lawyer and I do not have a degree so I don’t know the law.



“The next month I enrolled in law school and had an LLB from the University of London and as we speak I am almost done with my LLM; I’ve completed my LBC… I like challenges and that is the kind of person I am. It’s the story of grace,” he said.



He explained that this encounter became a motivation for him.