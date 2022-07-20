Sam George slams Bawumia over Ghana Card as E-passport claims

Politics of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diaspora Ghanaians lose passports in the process of acquiring visas, Bawumia bemoan



Solution to eliminate visa challenge at embassies outdoored



You appear more intelligent when you’re silent – Sam George to Bawmumia



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George says Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is exhibiting cluelessness in his claims about the use of the Ghana Card as a travel document.



The Vice President, delivering a keynote address at an event held by the Accra Business School last week, disclosed that government has obtained International Civil Aviation Organization (IACO) certification for the Ghana Card to be used as a travel document from abroad without the need for a visa.



But responding to the vice president in a Facebook post, Sam George challenged the possibility of Ghanaians using the Ghana Card as a travel document.



He dared the Dr Bawumia to prove him wrong.



“With all the noise Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is making about using the Ghana Card as a travel document, it is clear to me how inept and clueless he is.





“I am challenging him to travel from Ghana to any Country and present his Ghana Card both at the airline boarding desk and Ghana Immigration departure desk. He should also present his Ghana Card to the Border Control officers at JFK or London Heathrow,” the NDC MP wrote.



According to Sam George, he finds it worrying that the vice president keeps making such claims as the Foreign Affairs Ministry has parried his claims.





He described the claims by the vice president as embarrassing to the country.



“How such unintelligent commentary is being bellowed by the Vice President of our Country even when the Foreign Affairs Minister has had to twice in 3 months correct him is worrying. Being so witless is the obvious reason for his spectacular failure as Head of the Economic Management Team.



“Can someone tell our Vice President that he actually appears more intelligent when he is silent and gleefully nodding his head. He should stop embarrassing our Country and think of how to salvage whatever is left of his non-existent ambition to lead the NPP,” Sam George added.



During his address at the Accra Business School, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia adduced that the use of the Ghana Card as a travel document will be a relief to Ghanaians in the diaspora.



He said Ghanaians in the diaspora, over the years, have faced challenges with the acquisition of visas from Ghanaian embassies abroad to the extent that many lost their passports in the process of applying for visas.



“Ghanaians in the diaspora were bearing the problem and cost of the acquisition of visa by diaspora Ghanaians, many have lost passports in the process of applying for visas from Ghanaian embassies abroad. But we have obtained ICAO certification for the Ghana Card to be used as a travel document for travel to Ghana from abroad without the need for a visa," he said.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







GA/DA