Sam George should respect himself, I won't stoop to his uncouth ways - Sheila Bartels tackles

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sheila Bartels, MP, Ablekuma North, has asked the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, to respect himself.



According to her, there is no way the NDC MP will make her descend into the gutters with him.



The two MPs have been on each other's throats following an interview the Sheila Bartels granted an Accra-based Starr FM.



In a post on her Facebook timeline, Sheila Bartels wrote:



“Sam Dzata George please respect yourself! We choose when to contribute on an issue and when not to! Do not attribute it to weakness, agreement or otherwise. I will NEVER stoop down to your uncouth ways of addressing people who disagree with you, it's unbecoming of an Honorable member!



“I believe in the lead of His Excellency the President when he insists that the urgent problems of Ghana are those of development of the economy and improving the quality of lives, and not in your LGBTQI agenda. My thoughts and support for this position remains the same.



“Remember, insults are for those who have nothing of value to give. Again I say, RESPECT YOURSELF!” Sheila Bartels concluded.







Background



Sheila Bartels on Tuesday, July 5, alleged that the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ are deliberately using subtle means to make the practice popular in Ghana.



She said the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill are strategically increasing public awareness of LGBTQI activities, to make way for its eventual acceptance by Ghanaians.



Bartels further claims that Sam George and his compatriots have also taken money to engage in a clever promotion of the practice, under the guise of advocating for a law to criminalise it.



This did not go down well with the Ningo-Prampram MP. In a reaction, he called on the NPP MP to provide evidence to buttress her claims.



To him, Sheila Bartels wants to deliberately court disaffection for the sponsors of the Bill.



“Your silence on the floor of Parliament actually sounds more intelligent than these effusions of yours.



“I take my work seriously and do not tolerate silly commentary from uninformed persons,” he said.



Sam George further urged his colleague to ‘pay attention’ to how Parliamentary business is conducted, and desist from her ‘dense blabbering’.



“…Let it be known that your rantings and raving are so unintelligent they are embarrassing. The absence of any logic in your commentary leaves one asking if all is well with you? How can anyone with an iota of intelligence spew such blarney?



"Quoting the Bible as a means to show intelligence or justification for your warped guff is akin to the devil quoting the Bible during his temptation of Jesus Christ in Matthew 4:6. My response to you is Matthew 4:7(Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God )”, Sam George added.





