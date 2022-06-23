Sam George shares delivery room experience

General News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: Maame Adjoa Cann

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Sam George has shared his experience in the delivery room watching his wife deliver their first child.



The outspoken lawmaker described his experience as “not so musical”, adding that he experienced the shock of his life watching another human come out of his wife.



Narrating the experience on a show dubbed ‘A Father’s Day Out’, Sam George echoed that he and his wife chose the date and time to deliver their first child



Upon reaching the hospital, the doctors warned him that most men can not stand the scenes in the delivery room and advised him not to enter the theater but he bragged about his bravado saying, “if I don't enter, no one will”.



Sam George said he stood there throughout the process and witnessed the cutting of the umbilical cord without flinching.



The nightmare started replaying in his head after his wife was brought to the ward and put to sleep while the newborn baby laid beside her, he added.



All the process, according to Sam George, just makes him fall in love with his wife all over again.



A Father’s Day Out is a program designed to give men the platform to share their fatherhood experiences with host Anthony Dzamefe, CEO of Caveman Watches.