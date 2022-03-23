Sam George serves notice to challenge legality of procedure for SIM registration

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George has served notice to challenge the legality of the procedure adopted by the Minister for Communications and Digitalization for the SIM card registration exercise.



His comments follow the extension of the deadline for the exercise.



Speaking on News 360 on TV3 Tuesday, March 22, Sam Goerge said “The point must be made that this extension will buy some time, but will not fix the problem. Given the magnitude of the problem, the extension is not sufficient enough. The solution to this problem is what we are going to move on now.



“We have managed to secure the extension, what we are going to do now is to challenge the legality of the procedure, that is our next line of action, we are challenging the legality of the SIM registration process as ongoing. We are not saying SIM registration is illegal, we are saying the procedure and the methodology the Minister has laid out through the NCA is illegal.”



The deadline for the SIM card re-registration has been pushed forward from 31st March to 31st July.



“More time will be required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats, while a Self-Service SIM Registration App is also being developed to facilitate registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad.



“This will be operational by mid-April,” a statement issued by Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said on Tuesday, March 22.







