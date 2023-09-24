Sam George’s calibre is rare in NPP – Former Ghana’s Ambassador to US

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elder and Ghana’s Former Ambassador to the USA, Daniel Ohene Agyekum has heaped praises on Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George as one to watch within the politics of Ghana.

He described him as one who comes across as straightforward, disciplined and transformational in his approach.



Speaking on the Ultimate FM Cup of Tea Show with Julius Caesar Anadem in Kumasi, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, when asked about young politicians who could change the narrative for Ghana after the older politicians seemingly failed the country, he singled out the Ningo-Prampram MP for praise.



“You, see I have listened to the debates and arguments of this young and vibrant individual in parliament, the NDC MP for Prampram Sam George. He is assertive and strong in his positions both in and outside parliament”



“He is firm and appears much disciplined and would not take any nonsense. The young chap understands what it means to stand for the right things and the truth. He speaks his mind regardless of what others may think” he said.



“I am not saying this because he belongs to the NDC, no; he is loved by a lot of people across the political divide and even people who are not in politics. He is one to watch for the now and tomorrow”, he explained

When asked if he sees similar traits in the young politicians in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ambassador Agyekum said he was yet to see any such in that party.



“For the NPP, I am yet to see someone in the calibre of Sam George. I don’t think they have. If they did I would have spotted such a person. I am not being partisan here but I have not seen a youth in the NPP aspiring to high heights of good leadership”



