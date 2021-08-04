Sam George remains undefeated – Tweeps react to his ‘My wife is a woman’ post

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

• Sam George and his wife have celebrated their 9th anniversary



• A part of his post has caught the eyes of Tweeps on social media



• The concluding part of his message, 'To my wife who is a woman' is the most talked about on social media



Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 sent a heartfelt message to his wife as they celebrate their 9th anniversary.



"It's been 9 great years on this lifelong journey we have taken. We've had our moments, our laughs, our fights. We've had it all. 2 sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour. To my wife who is a woman, Happy anniversary Babes," his post read.



The concluding part of his post has got many talking on micro-blogging site, Twitter.



Some have labelled him as an undefeated man because they say his message took a swipe at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community in the country.



Several tweeps have described his anniversary tweet as a subtle jab at the community and its advocates.



One of the tweeps said, "Sam George remains undefeated. Hahahaha The Who is a woman part kill me. Oh Sam George you are just fantastic ma boss."



"Sister Derby and Sheldon trying hard not comment about Sam George post. There is levels in this game," another said.



It would be recalled that Sam George clashed with songstress Sister Derby and Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon over his stance on the criminalization of same-sex marriage in Ghana.



The two human rights advocates described the lawmaker's campaign to get the bill passed as a misplaced priority.



Sister Derby said Sam George was a “shameful and backward thinker” for pushing the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ and calling advocates “perverts”.



See some of the tweets below.





