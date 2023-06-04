You are here: HomeNews2023 06 04Article 1779671

General News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George refuses to back down pressure mounts on him to apologize to Nigerian gay pastor over HIV claims

Lead proponent for Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Samuel Nartey George has refused to apologize to British-Nigerian gay pastor, Reverend Jide Macaulay for allegedly victimizing him with his HIV/AIDS status.

Sam George has been at the receiving end of calls from LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS activists for him to retract a statement he made against Reverend Jide Macaulay who is known to be an HIV/AIDS patient.

The call follows a statement by Sam George on Saturday, June 3, 2023, during which he tried to connect Reverend Macaulay’s HIV status to his sexual preference.

“Look at this failed human being attempting to call me out. Go deal with your HIV infection, which is a result of your homosexuality. Like they say in your home country, Nigeria, you no reach! Off you go!” Sam George tweeted.

This comment of Sam George has triggered vile reactions from people who are slamming him for using the man of God’s health situation to slam him.

A Ghanaian medical doctor by the name Dr Amanski wrote “HIV shaming and stigmatization, riddled with ignorance! This is pathetic. And this man is supposed to be a lawmaker? This is so wrong on so many levels and I hope he has the decency to apologize and retract it. just read and educate yourself. #saynotoHIVstigmatization #U=U”.

Nana Ama Agyemang Asante, a Ghanaian journalist also wrote “My god! Sam George is truly vile. How does anyone shame a human being with their HIV/AIDS status in 2023?”.

But Sam George is refusing to budge, explaining the reason behind his tweet and hitting back at the people.

“We would continue to point out to the young in our society that homosexuality increases the possibility of contracting HIV. This person got infected by gay sex. Nothing, absolutely nothing, changes that fact and I owe it to the youth to expose the danger to them”, he said.

About the Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 202

The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.

The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).

















