Sam George receives email from Twitter over LGBTQ+ post

The Twitter account of Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, was reported by some persons who considered his comment on the criminalization of same-sex relationships as hateful but a screenshot of an email from the American microblogging and social networking service to the legislator shows that an action will not be taken against him.



Sam George took over social trends on Saturday, July 24, after hitting back at personalities who opposed his view on why parliament was bent on passing the LGBTQ+ bill which will seek to criminalize same-sex relationships.



Having sighted a number of comments against his position, the lawmaker who had earlier remarked that: “We are opened to intellectual criticisms or criticisms and suggestions grounded in law. Emotional outbursts, emotional comments have no place in legislation. If anybody has intellectual suggestions or addition, we are willing to debate the issue,” was unimpressed by the level of arguments against the bill.



In a tweet, he said: “I have been overwhelmed by the massive support even here on a very ‘liberal’ platform like Twitter for our Bill on the LGBTQI+ menace. Homosexuality is NOT a human right. It is a sexual preference. Preferences are not absolute or unregulated. We SHALL pass this Bill through”.



His comment was reported to Twitter with the anticipation that sanctions will be taken against him.



It however turned out that his comment does not violate Twitter community guidelines.



“We have investigated the reported content and have found that it is not subject to removal under the Twitter Rules or German Law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action as a result of this specific report,” a screenshot of an email from Twitter to Sam George shared by the legislator via social media read.



His caption read: "So they want us to accept their perversion but cannot accept our opinion of their perversion. Thankfully the folks at Twitter apply some common sense and logic."



Sam George and seven other MPs have been making a case for ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021’ to be passed.



They are Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West MP), Della Adjoa Sowah (MP for Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP for Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP for Tamale North), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP for La Dadekotopon), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP for Krachi West) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP for South Dayi).



The proposed anti-LGBT bill states that “a person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person who uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction, to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.”



