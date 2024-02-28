Sam George reacts to passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has expressed his joy and satisfaction over the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2024 (Anti-LGBTQ+ bill) into law.



The bill, sponsored by eight MPs, including Sam George, was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after three years of debate, postponement and consultation.



Sam George, one of the vocal proponents of the bill, took to his X to celebrate the achievement.



He also thanked his fellow MPs, civil society groups, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and the general public for their support and solidarity throughout the process.



“After three long years, we have finally passed the HUMAN SEXUAL RIGHTS & FAMILY VALUES ACT 2024.



“I am grateful to my Colleague sponsors who have waged this battle with me to a successful end. Our collective gratitude goes to our Leadership and the Rt. Hon. Speaker for their guidance and leadership. Our values would be protected and defended so long as we have a voice. For God and Country,” his post read.



The bill, which is now awaiting presidential assent, prescribes various penalties for offenders, ranging from fines to imprisonment, depending on the nature and severity of the offence.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WIN/ ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest GhanaWeb Special on GhanaWeb TV below:



