Sam George pleads with Akufo-Addo to give facelift to Prampram hospital

Health News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has pleaded with the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo who hails from the constituency and also President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give a facelift to the Prampram hospital.



He made the call as part of his 37th birthday celebration on Saturday January 22.



He donated assorted items to mothers who just delivered, pregnant women and nurses at the facility as well.



The gesture by the MP which was extended to the Prampram and Old Ningo Health centres, has been lauded by the health personnel in the area who say they have been incentivised to continue to give off their best.