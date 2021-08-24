Sam George, other anti-LGBTQ+ MPs ‘inducted’ onto ‘Wall of Shame’

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, and seven other colleagues who are championing an anti-same-sex bill in Parliament, have been ‘dishonoured’ by a group promoting LGBTQ+ activities on the continent.



The Africa Queer Youth Initiative, AQYI, ‘inducted’ the eight MPs onto its ‘Wall Of Shame’ for their roles in opposing same-sex relationships and seeking through legislation to criminalize same.



In a statement announcing the ‘Wall Of Shame’ initiative, the group referred to the MPs as ‘haters of human rights and democracy,’ adding “We believe it is they who should be ashamed. We are naming and shaming them for neglecting their fundamental duty to protect those they serve, including LGBT+ Africans.



“Many of these lawmakers have failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to their people and are shamelessly working hard to criminalize peaceful same-gender-loving fellow Africans,” their statement read in part.



They wondered why and how of the many challenges that Ghana faces, the MPs will elect to champion legislation that is critical of Minority groups.



The eight MPs who sponsored the Private Members’ Bill are Sam Nartey George, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).







Sam Nartey George led an eight-member legislative group that drafted a Private Members’ Bill titled: “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to outlaw activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



Currently, the bill has been laid before the house and referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



The Ningo Prampram MP has strongly defended the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.



Same George insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accepts.



The bill has the full blessing of Speaker Alban Bagbin who is on record to have said he is pro-life and will ensure that the bill is passed into law as soon as possible.