Sam George might be suffering from 'kpokpo gbli gbli' - Sam Pyne on NDC demo

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

General Secretary of Ashanti Regional branch of NPP Sam Pyne, has rebuked the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George over his comments during the ''March for Justice'' demonstration by the National Democratic Congress on Tuesday.



The demonstrators went out in their numbers to petition the President and Parliament about certain unpleasant happenings in the country.



Clad in red, the protesters held placards with various inscriptions including, “Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator", "Kum Yen Preko", "We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia", "Ghanaian lives matter”, “Ahmed Suale deserved to live", "No justice for the dead", "no peace, #WeAreAllKaaka" among others.



Addressing the crowd before the start of the demonstration, Sam George charged the protesters to treat any soldier they meet on their way as "criminal" stressing the Military is not invited for any form of protection.



" . . we had an arrangement with the IGP on the routes we're using. The rules of this country say that crowd control is the job of the Police. In fact, part of this demonstration is because Military men were used in crowd control and they shot and killed unarmed Ghanaians.



"Yet, some people in government had a meeting last night and decided that, despite the presence of the Police, they intend to bring in the Military to meet us halfway. I am sending a message to you, to the Chief of Army Staff, to call back his men. We're working with the Police . . . we have had no consultation with the Military. Anybody in military uniform that we meet on the road, we will treat as a criminal," he said.



Sam Pyne, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", wondered what motivated Sam George to make such statements.



To him, Sam George may be suffering from 'Kpokpo Gbli Gbli'.



"Justice of the Supreme Court said when politicians stand on a platform, then they are hit by Kpokpo Gbli Gbli, so, well; maybe let's consider it in that manner," he stated.



With regard to the NDC claims on insecurity, Sam Pyne replied; ''Yes, we have challenges with security. There is still crime. People are dying with others injured and all that but that's also not a justification for us to create the impression that everything has collapsed in Ghana. Because the moment that people can go to work and come back home . . . and we will create an impression as if you go out to buy porridge, you won't return home, then it's very disturbing."



