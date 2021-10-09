Sam George is the best presidential candidate for NDC if politics is about populism - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Politics of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Gabby Otchere-Darko has advised the NDC to make Sam Nartey George as their presidential candidate in the next general elections



• He heaped praises on him after his interview with CNN on Friday



• He stated that Sam George is the main sponsor of the anti-LGBTQ+ in the country



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said if politics is about a political approach that strives to appeal to ordinary people who feel that their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups, then Sam Nartey George is the best candidate to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a general election.



He described the Ningo Prampram MP as a young, articulate and extremely popular man in the country.



The legal luminary pointed out that Sam George was the main sponsor of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill laid before parliament.



Gabby's comment comes on the back of an interview the NDC MP granted on CNN on Friday, October 8, 2021.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Gabby Otchere-Darko said, "If politics is all about populism & popularity then I have fantastic news for the NDC: they have found their next presidential candidate & he is the MP for Ningo Prampram #SamGeorge. Young, articulate, driven, bold, & extremely popular. The main sponsor of the anti-LGBTQI Bill."







Ghanaian social media space was filled with adulations for Sam George who mounted a fierce defence of the decision by some MPs to sponsor the bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality in the country.



A seeming attempt by Kenyan-born CNN reporter Larry Madowo to have Sam George choke on his own bill backfired as the legislator, in the estimation of most social media viewers distinguished himself and addressed the issues effectively.



A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



They want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



Meanwhile, 18 prominent people have rejected the proposed anti-gay bill in parliament.



In their view, the bill violates almost all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the constitution.



Right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to assemble, freedom of association and the right to organise, the right to freedom from discrimination and the right to human dignity are what is denied the LQBTQI+ community, they have argued.



Read Gabby's tweet below.



