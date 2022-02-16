Sam George fires at Okyere Baafi, says NPP MP suffering from ‘Kpokpogbligbli’

Politics of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, Samuel Nartey George, has said that the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi, is suffering from a disease called Kpokpogbligbli.



Sam George, who was speaking in an interview on Onua TV on Wednesday, February 16, took a swipe at his colleague MP for claiming that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are clandestinely supportive of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



He has described the alleged statement from the New Juaben South lawmaker as reckless, irrational, and illusory.



He has thus challenged Mr. Okyere Baafi to name the NDC MPs who he claims are in support of the e-levy or apologize to the Minority in Parliament as well as the general public for peddling such falsehood.



The Deputy Trader and Industry Minister and former Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board are said to have disclosed in a viral video that the NDC MPs are in support of the e-levy, yet they oppose it publicly just to play away with the minds of their supporters.



He is also alleged to have said that the failure of Parliament to pass the new tax will force the Akufo-Addo government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will lead to the cancellation of the Free SHS policy.



Reacting to this, Sam George entreated the general public to treat the New Juaben South lawmaker’s statement with the contempt it deserves.



“I think that Mr. Okyere Baafi is suffering from what we call Kpokpogbligbli, that is why he is speaking like that. Can he point at one NDC MP who has said that? I challenge him to mention his name,” he dared the colleague lawmaker.



Sam George reiterated that the NDC MPs on any day will vote against the passage of the e-levy bill because it is the will of the masses that gave them the mandate.



He has explained that the government will be able to pass the e-levy only if the independent MP in Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, decides to ignore the cry of the people and vote in favor of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) MPs.



He thus urged the public to put pressure on the Fomena MP to equally reject and vote against the e-levy to prove to his constituents that he understands and feels the pain of the masses.