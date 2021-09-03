Sam George doing the Lord’s work with anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Okoe-Boye

General News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sam George is doing the Lord's work with his anti-LGBTQ+ advocacy



• This is the view of former NPP MP Okoe-Boye



• Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill is currently before Parliament



Issues around that status of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, LGBTQ+, community have been situated in varied contexts.



From the human rights through to the medical, spiritual to the democractic and the socio-cultural to economic contexts, the discussions continue to rage in private and public spaces.



For the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Bernard Okoe-Boye; the subject as delicate as it is straddles the socio-cultural to spiritual contexts. He believes the lead proponent of an anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Ghana, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George is doing the “work of the Lord.”



“There are things that make sure that you come from such a place or such a country. It is not only your name or colour, but the things that you hold dear,” he submitted on the September 2 edition of the Good Evening Ghana show.



Whiles juxtaposing Ghana’s official opposition to same-sex relations with that of Saudi Arabia’s strict adherence to alcohol restrictions in public, he added: “We should with pride also tell them (the West), this is who we are and I tell people, don’t be mistaken, those who hold this LGBTQ dear, they wouldn’t stop at making efforts to make you change your way to come their way.



“And that is what we must be conscious of, so we need to be conscious of that fact and take measures to guard and protect your turf,” he added.



He pointed out how certain values were also unacceptable in the UK for instance with respect to polygamy which is permissible in some context in Ghana and across the continent.



The former deputy Health Minister is also proud that Sam George has taken on the fight despite the many consequences that come with it.



“These are matters that require a lot of courage to do (talk about) and I commend him, it is not easy; I see people coming at him and all that. But he is doing God’s work, he is doing God’s work,” he stated.



Sam George, a co-panellist on the show all but continued his advocacy for legislation unabated citing how LGBTQ+ activists are looking beyond matured people by targeting young people through media and other channels.



Sam Nartey George led an eight-member legislative group that drafted a Private Members’ Bill titled: “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to comprehensively outlaw activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



Currently, the bill has been laid before the house and referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



The Ningo Prampram MP has strongly defended the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.



Sam George insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accepts.



The bill has the full blessing of Speaker Alban Bagbin who is on record to have said he is pro-life and will ensure that the bill is passed into law as soon as possible.



