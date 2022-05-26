Sam George blasts his own while ‘firing’ at persons involved in Achimota Forest saga

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Parts of Achimota Forest reportedly sold



Lands Ministry addresses concerns over Achimota Forest



Sam George blasts NPP, NDC members involved in land ownership



It appears Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George is not taking sides on the issue regarding the Achimota Forest land.



The legislator who is known for his outspokenness on pertinent discussions regarding development in Ghana has not been left out since the conversation about the Achimota Forest began.



After urging the leadership of the Ga State to speak following the development of the issue, he further described the leasing of lands to private persons as illegal and criminal.



In his latest comment on the subject, Sam George in a Twitter post has described as shameful, persons involved in the said scheme, regardless of their political affiliations.



Describing it as a blatant ‘looting scheme’, Sam George descended on politicians in the NDC and NPP alike who in one way or the other have links to the sale or ownership of portions of the Achimota land.



He also mentioned members of the Legislature and Judiciary who are somehow complicit in the land ownership saga.



“Achimota Forest land grab = CREATE, LOOT & SHARE! Any politician, past or present, NDC or NPP, member of the Legislature or Judiciary or business person involved in this blatant looting scheme is a disgrace to our democracy. Shame on you all!,” he wrote in a Tweet on Thursday afternoon.



Discussions have been rife since news about the sale of portions of the Achimota Forest land surfaced last week.



Whilst the Lands Ministry and the Forestry Commission have released statements to address concerns raised and to clarify how much of the land belongs to the said original owners of the land – the Owoo family, others like leaders of Ga community have also spoken.



Achimota Forest land grab = CREATE, LOOT & SHARE!



Any politician, past or present, NDC or NPP, member of the Legislature or Judiciary or business person involved in this blatant looting scheme is a disgrace to our democracy. Shame on you all! ????????????????????#RevokeEI144 — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) May 26, 2022

