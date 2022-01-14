Sam George beats Afenyo-Markin, others to emerge Overall Best MP in 2021 - Report

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

It appears the bluntness of outspoken and daring Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, in the immediate past year may have summed up to his benefit as a new survey on performance of all MPs in the country has placed him comfortably at the top.



Named the Overall Best MP 2021 by the FAKS Investigative Service in its Public Announcement Performance of Ministers, 2021, the National Democratic Congress MP has earned the bragging rights.



According to the report released by the organization, they came by the conclusions after conducting surveys among persons of the ages 18 to 55, and between the months of October and December.



“The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2021 and it was the 10th Edition since FAKS started this project. Respondents for the survey were, Journalists, students, traders in general, traditional rulers, teachers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), drivers, academia, and others.



“About 69% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 31% were between the ages of 56 and 77,” it said.



The Ningo-Prampram legislator was named the Overall Best MP, beating competition from colleagues including Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu (named Best Majority MP, 2021); Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu (named Best Minority MP, 2021); and Linda Ohenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Shai- Osudoku MP (named Best Female MP, 2021).



While the survey did not state in a breakdown format, the details that went into declaring Sam Nartey George as the Overall Best MP for 2021, it is worth noting that in the last year, the MP had some good runs.



Major among them was his sponsorship, along with other 7 MPs, of a Private Member’s Bill in parliament known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill.



