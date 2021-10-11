Sam George and friends have won the LGBTQI debate – Kofi Bentil

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Activist and Senior Vice President of a policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has praised the spirited defense mounted by Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam George and other individuals in support of the Anti- LGBTQI bill.



In his view, the lawmaker, some religious organizations and individuals have already won the debate in defending their stance on the matter.



Kofi Bentil in a post on his Facebook Page sighted by MyNewsGh.com wrote” Sam George and his friends have won the Gay debate!… for now”



He is however skeptical it the law passed can stay for good indicating that it is likely to be changed in the future with fears Sam George’s grandchildren could apologize for his present actions.



“I have a feeling if we live long enough, we will see his grandchildren change the Law he supports and apologize for his actions. Time will tell”



Anti-LGBTQ BILL



Eight(8) members of Ghana’s Parliament jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”



The other members of parliament that joined in presenting the bill include, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).