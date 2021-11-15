Saltpond residents, NPP executives trade blows over premix fuel diversion

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

It was a pathetic scene when some residents and executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Saltpond Ankaful in the Mfantseman Constituency openly exchanged blows at Premix Station over alleged diversion



The aggrieved residents revealed to MyNewsGh.com that the seven members of the Premix Committee led by the coordinator of the NPP, Bernard Baiden were selling the Premix fuel to Chainsaw operators in the area at a higher price when fishermen are being denied the commodity.



They revealed that the said members of the committee are selling a gallon of Premix fuel to Chain Saw operators and other companies as GH¢1,500 instead of GH¢500 normal prices.



Premix fuel is a blue-dyed, highly subsidized blend of fuel made for use by fishermen as part of the government’s intervention in the fisheries sector to cushion fishermen.



“We sacrificed our lives and brought the party into power so one man cannot chop; we all need to enjoy and work hard to break the 8 because we cannot break the 8 with empty stomachs” the aggrieved executives disclosed



According to them, the issue of Premix fuel diversions has been a major concern to the fisher folks.



To this end, they tasked Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson to as matter of urgency dissolve the Seven-Member of the Premix Committee at Saltpond Ankaful and replace them with new members who will be up to the task.



Meanwhile, Bernard Baiden when reached for his comments denied any diversion of the product claiming it was an attempt by some of the executives to sabotage his efforts and turn to blame him for challenges