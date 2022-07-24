Salifu Sa-eed partners philanthropist for development in Bimbilla constituency

Regional News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: Jagre Solomon, Contributor

Salifu Sa-eed, the immediate past Northern Regional Minister, has collaborated with a Turkish development organization to support the development of the Bimbilla constituency.



Dost Eli's Unique Global Needs Foundation Ghana, a subsidiary, provides social support to impoverished communities in Ghana.



Salifu Sa-eed, speaking at a ceremony in Bimbilla, bemoaned the lack of social amenities to support the growing population in the Bimbilla Constituency.



The news of the water crisis at Nanumba North Municipal Hospital sparked his desire to work with Unique Global Needs Foundation.



"I was informed about the hospital's water supply being cut off. Despite the fact that it is addressed, I felt the need to expand water supply throughout the constituency," Salifu Sa-eed stated.



In his speech, the former Northern Regional Minister urged people to cherish the relative peace in the area.



He asserted that only in a peaceful environment would the area see development.



He thanked those in charge for keeping the peace in the area.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Abdulai Yaquob, thanked Salifu Sa-eed and the Turkish organization for their interest in the municipality's development.



He urged the people to be patient as authorities work to accelerate development in the area.



Mr. Galip Durmoz, Chief Executive Officer of Dost Eli, spoke through Mr. Jamal Abdul Nasir assured Salifu Sa-eed of his organization's commitment to extend development assistance to the area.



According to the CEO, his partnership with Salifu Sa-eed will focus on educational infrastructure, potable water, scholarship opportunities, and mosque construction.



He emphasized the importance of education and urged parents to prioritize their children's education.



To begin, a total of 400 people, including women, children, people with disabilities, imams, and Arabic instructors, received financial assistance, and the Japanese residential area was identified for the installation of a mechanized borehole.