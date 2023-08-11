Sales representative jailed 12 months for stealing, ordered to refund GH¢50,000

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

A sales representative has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour by the Circuit Court in Accra for stealing GHc50,900.00 belonging to his employer.



Louis Oppong Asamoah who pleaded guilty simpliciter to four counts of stealing, was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to three months each of the counts of stealing.



The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa said the sentences are to run consecutively, meaning he will serve 12 months in prison.



Asamoah, has also been ordered by the court to refund the money to his employer.



The brief facts of the case presented to the court by Prosecuting, Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, were that the Complainant, Madam Lydia Fletcher, was the Managing Director of Densu Industries Limited.



Whilst, Asamoah is the Sale Executive at Dens Industries Limited.



According to the Prosecution, on April 18, 2023, Asamoah sold 48 quantities of mansion polish valued GHc12,480.00.



Again, on June 2, 2023, he sold 48 quantities of mansion polish value GHC12,480.00 whilst on June 23, 2023, he sold 40 quantities of mansion polish value GHC10,400.00.



Inspector Alorwu, again told the court that, on July 7, 2023, Asamoah sold 60 quantities of mansion polish value GHC15,600.00 to customers all at the total value of GHC50,960.00.



However, he failed to render an account to the Management in respect of all the sales made.



The Prosecutor, Inspector Alorwu told the court that, the complainant reported the matter to police and Asamoah was arrested.



Inspector Alorwu said, during investigation, Asamoah admitted the offence and further stated that, he gave the said amount to his friend by name Bright Essiamah to travel to Canada.



He was then charged with the offence after investigation and was arraigned.



