Sales Assistant in court for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: GNA

A Sales Assistant who is accused of pocketing GHS73,000, being proceeds of the sale of bread, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Peter Sarkodie, 28, charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Priscilla Dapaah Mireku admitted him to GHS80,000 bail with two sureties to reappear on June 21.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector John Gohoho said the complainant Stephen Offei Baah, is a Compliance Officer of Supreme State Limited, producers of A1 Bread, residing at Dome, Accra.



Chief Inspector Gohoho said the accused person resided at Ashiyie and he was a sales personnel of the Supreme State Limited.



Prosecution said during the year 2019, the company supplied a quantity of bread to the accused for sale.



Accused, Prosecution said, after-sales, refused to render account and “pocketed” cash in the sum of GHS73, 000.



Prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and accused was arrested.



In his investigation caution statement, Sarkodie admitted having stolen the money and he refunded cash of GHS5, 000.



