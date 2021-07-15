Salary for First and Second Ladies is well deserved - Legal practitioner

Politics of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Private legal practitioner, Ekua Eguakun, has declared that paying salaries to First and Second Ladies is not a wrong move on the part of the government because they deserve it.



She said during an interview with Eunice Tornyi on eTV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show that women in general, do a lot of things that most of the time, go unnoticed and it is no different in the case of the First and Second Ladies, hence, if the argument is that they are doing nothing to deserve that salary, then Ghanaians are wrong.



“First Ladies do a lot and people don’t notice because it’s not exactly a formal role like that of a minister or any other public office but I know from Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, all other First Ladies that we’ve had and through to our dear mother, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, they do so much”, she said.



Ekua detailed that, “She’s building libraries, they have foundations that help the under-privileged, raising funds for hospitals and doing so much so if the argument is that they’re not doing anything, I think they are. They’re doing a lot and they deserve it”.



According to the legal practitioner, it’s a policy that the government is enacting and something that has been approved by parliament, therefore, it is unfortunate that Ghanaians do not agree with it.