Salary Increase: Consider doctors demand – Austin Gamey to government

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: GNA

A Labour Expert, Mr Austin Gamey, has urged the government to consider the demand for review of the conditions of service of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).



“At the moment, all workers are suffering income erosion. It is not because of mischief but because Ghana is having a real problem with the value of the Cedi. Their employer should understand them and allay their fears,” he said.



He made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Association’s President, Dr Frank Serebour, at their 64th Annual General Conference in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, called for salaries of members of the Association to be pegged at the rising Dollar rate.



Dr Serebour explained that the demand was because the current economic challenge was biting hard on the livelihoods of medical doctors and other health professionals.



“The escalating prices of fuel, food, goods and services make it very difficult for all of us in the public sector as well as doctors to make ends meet.



“Currently, the conditions of service of doctors and other health professionals in the public sector is deteriorating by the day. The skyrocketing cost of living fueled by the surging inflation and depreciation of the Cedi has resulted in a loss of over 60 per cent of the real value of our stagnated salaries,” he noted.



Mr Gamey said Ghana’s legal tender was Cedi, however, employees sometimes negotiated for a Dollar equivalent because of the inflationary rates.



“They do this in particular because of the rapidly changing inflationary trends in the country to enable them to have a sustainable and protected income. Protection of income calls for an assurance that one’s income will not be eroded,” he added.



“… So when you see them wanting to take an industrial action, then its far beyond their capacity. So, I think they don’t mean harm.”