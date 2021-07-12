Salaries for Presidential spouses: Eric Adjei punches holes in Abronye's suit

Politics of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Deputy Bono Regional Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei, has described a suit by NPP’s Abronye challenging the legality of salaries for presidential spouses as a smart attempt to shield President Akufo-Addo.



Eric Adjei’s comment comes after the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Abronye, took to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision to pay the First Lady and Second Lady's monthly salaries akin to Cabinet Ministers.



In a statement, Adjei who kicked against the move said the presidential spouses are not mentioned in the constitution as Article 71 officeholders.



“You look in the face of the poor government employee and tell them you only increased their salary by 4% because there is no money, when in fact your abysmal performance has caused the prices of goods and services to increase astronomically causing a corresponding increase in the standard of living,” Adjei said in the statement.



He added, “Unknown to us they have an agenda to increase the salary of your wife and that of the wife of the man, (Dr. Bawumia) causing our suffering now.”



The vociferous NDC spokesperson further indicated that after the stinking policy received public backlash, the government deliberately tasked Abronye to do a damage control to challenge the Constitutionality of what the president superintended over.



“You people should spare us your crocodile tears because we anticipated these useless gimmicks in the pipeline. You can’t convince us that upon all your so-called legal background surrounded with your Akyem Mafias, none of you was able to know that both the First Lady and the Second Lady’s office does not fall within the purview of the article 71 officeholders,” he jabbed.



Adjei stressed that Abronye is being used in that suit as the “cats paw” to divert public attention and create the impression that people within the party are against the move to pay the president's wife.



“Mr. President, no amount of court suit can cover up this shameful act calculated to milk from the state the already drained coffers” he added.



Adjei indicated that President Akufo-Addo has proved to the people of Ghana that apart from his family members, non of the citizenry deserves to live a better life and that he (Akufo-Addo), will continue to make sure that the poverty-stricken Ghanaians continue to suffer by increasing taxes.